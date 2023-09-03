Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 3rd Sep 2023

Shotton’s Groves Club organises ’80s vs ’90s night for children’s mental health charity

The Groves Community Sports and Social Club in Shotton have planned an ’80s vs ’90s night on September 9th, marking the beginning of a series of monthly events, each dedicated to raising funds for a different charity through organised raffles. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The chosen charity for the September event is Young Minds UK, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting children and young people with mental health issues. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event promises to be a fun-filled evening with music from both decades, offering not only a chance to reminisce about the past but also an opportunity to contribute to a brighter future for children and young people struggling with mental health issues. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Emma Sanderson, part of the entertainment team, expressed the club’s enthusiasm about supporting both national and local charities over the coming months. “We were looking for something new and upbeat, something that would bring in a wider audience,” she said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The club came across Jennifer Emery on social media, who will be performing at the event. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Emma also noted that September is ‘back to school’ month, which can be a challenging time for many children due to moving up a year and dealing with challenges such as bullying. Hence, the club searched for a charity that could help. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As Young Minds is very close to the hearts of a local family in Deeside who lost their son, Kai Lloyd, we thought it would be a great charity,” Emma added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The highlight of the evening will be a raffle, with the main prize being football tickets from Chester Football Club for any match day game, along with other prizes donated by local businesses. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Doors will open for the night at 8pm, and the event starts at 9 pm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Although the event will primarily feature the raffle and music, money boxes will be placed on the bar for any further donations, and there will be numerous deals behind the bar. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The club is always on the hunt for raffle prizes or local businesses that would like to support them. If you would like to support the event, please contact Emma Sanderson at e.sanderson93@hotmail.com or contact the Groves Club. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This is a ticketed event, and tickets are available from the Groves Club either via email or at the venue they are priced at £7, and raffle tickets will be sold at the entrance to the evening and from the bar. All proceeds from raffle and money boxes will go to young minds UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

