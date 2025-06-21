Shotton’s Deeside Home Care secures top 20 ranking in Wales

Deeside Home Care Ltd in Shotton has been named one of the top 20 home care providers in Wales by independent review site homecare.co.uk for the third year running.

The awards, presented annually by homecare.co.uk, are based on verified reviews submitted by people who use the service and their friends and relatives. The reviews cover quality of care and support, management, dignity and overall experience.

The agency is a long established independent care provider dedicated to its mission of being a market leader in the local domiciliary sector. It is currently recruiting to support its growth plans; anyone interested in a new career opportunity can call Natalie or Jenny on 01244 812435.

Director Natalie Marshall said: “We are proud to have once again won this Award which is testament to our team’s hard work and our continued dedication to the people that we support. We strive to be person focused for both the people who use our service and our amazing team – this Award is evidence that we are achieving our goal. As a team we feel so grateful that so many people wrote 5 star reviews of our care – it is another proud moment for us”

