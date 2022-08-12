Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 12th Aug 2022

Updated: Fri 12th Aug

Shotton steelworks has set about replacing diesel with vegetable oil to power onsite vehicles

Tata Steel’s Shotton Works is trialing the use of a special type of bio-based diesel alternative in its on-site vehicles to reduce the site’s carbon footprint as part of its sustainability commitment.

The Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel is a low-carbon, low-emission, fossil-free and sustainable alternative to conventional diesel, made from 100% renewable raw materials.

Works Manager Bill Duckworth explained: “Switching to HVO is straightforward, as it can be used in conventional diesel engines. The bio-based liquid fuel comes from many kinds of vegetable oils such as rapeseed, sunflower and soybean, and offers a fossil-free alternative to conventional diesel.

“Not only does HVO offer us a 100% renewable diesel replacement, but it can reduce carbon emissions by 90% compared to traditional diesel, without any impact on vehicle reliability and performance.” 

Tata Steel’s Shotton Works took receipt of its first full delivery of HVO bio-based fuel at the beginning of July, and so far it has delivered on its promise of performance and reduced emissions.

Bill added: “Converting our onsite vehicles to HVO, alongside the introduction of electric vehicles, is another activity that helps towards our target of reducing our site CO2 emissions by 20% this year.”

HVO fuel is a 100% renewable diesel and is a member of the paraffinic family of fuels, it is virtually chemically identical to regular diesel, allowing it to be used as a ‘drop-in’ alternative to red and white diesel, while reducing up to 90% of net CO2 emissions.

Tata Shotton has recently announced a sustainability commitment and is aiming to reduce its carbon footprint by 20% this year alone.

    Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


