Posted: Thu 2nd Dec 2021

Shotton residents warned of ‘suspicious individual’ trying to open garden gates

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have issued a warning about a “suspicious individual” who was seen in Shotton attempting to open a garden gate last night, Wednesday, December 1.

The individual was seen on King George Street, police say there were similar reports last week.

Posting on the Neighbourhood alert site, PC James Sankey said:

“Please be aware that there was a suspicious individual trying to open a garden back gate last night.”

“There was a similar report last week. Please stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

 



