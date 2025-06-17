Shotton: Plans to turn grade II listed former police station into home turned down

Plans to convert a Grade II listed former police station in Shotton into a large family home have been refused.

Planning officers said that the application did not include enough information to show the internal character and fabric of the building on Salisbury Street would be preserved.

They also cited a lack of a flood management plan – the building is in a flood defended zone – and added that it failed to provide enough private amenity (outdoor) space for potential residents.

The original plans were to convert the station, which retains original features like timber sash windows and a worn police crest on the front exterior wall, into a spacious three bedroom family home.

Salisbury Street Police Station is still owned by North Wales Police despite no longer being in use.

Built in 1901 and designed – it is believed – by Flintshire County architect Samuel Evans, the police station is symmetrical on the outside – with two external front doors.

Internally it has a reception area with many of the interior rooms refurbished first in the 1960s when became a youth employment centre then in the 1980s when it became home to the Probation Service.

It became a youth employment centre in the 1960 before being taken over by the Probation Service through the 80s and the latter part of the 20th century.

A number of attempts to sell the building in recent years have been unsuccessful.

By Alec Doyle – Local Democracy Reporter