Shotton Councillor left ‘fuming’ after yobs smash bottles and leave broken glass all over kids slide

A Shotton Town Councillor has been left “fuming” after yobs smashed bottles on kids slide and left broken glass scattered on a soft play mat.

The broken glass was discovered on Thursday at the Taliesin play area.

A dog walker informed Cllr Mike Evans about the broken glass and he contacted the police.

Mr Evans, the Independent Councillor for Shotton East Ward said: “Absolutely Fuming, one of our regular dog walkers rang me this morning about what he found on the King George/ Taliesin playarea.”

“Someone had decided to smash a bottle on the top of the slide and on the soft play mat.”

“If Anyone has any information please Ring 101 as this is a criminal offence and could of seriously hurt a child.”

“Thanks to the dog walker who reported this also thanks to Susan our Town Clerk and Howard and Len from Hawarden Community Council for their quick response to come and clear it and make it safe. Hawarden Community Council for their quick response.”

To report anti-social behaviour contact police via 101, or the live webchat at https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/