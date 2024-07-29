Shoddy by Name, Shoddy by Nature: Which? Reveals the Companies Behind the Biggest Consumer Letdowns of the Year

Which? has announced the winners (or rather, losers) of its second annual Shoddy awards, highlighting the companies responsible for the biggest consumer disappointments of the year. The awards aim to push firms to improve by spotlighting those that have fallen short in service, product quality, and customer satisfaction.

Worst Telecoms Company: Virgin Media

For the second consecutive year, Virgin Media has been named the worst telecoms company. According to Which?’s annual broadband survey, Virgin Media stood out for its poor customer service. Customers faced hefty mid-contract price hikes or crippling exit fees of up to £700. Which? has reported Virgin Media to Ofcom over concerns about potential legal violations related to unlimited bill increases. Virgin Media refutes these allegations, claiming investments in customer service.

Most Unhelpful Energy Firm: Scottish Power

Scottish Power has frustrated customers with slow, unhelpful support. Which? found that customers were often left on hold, passed between agents without resolution, or faced long email response times. The company received the lowest satisfaction score in Which?’s recent customer service research, earning just two stars for overall service and one star for value for money. Scottish Power claims to be working tirelessly to improve its service.

Persistent Failure on Scams: Meta

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has failed to protect users from malicious content. One notable case involved a £3,000 scam on Instagram, where a fraudulent car leasing ad led to significant financial loss. Despite Meta’s assurances about safeguarding users, Which? continues to call for higher standards for online safety from Ofcom.

Selling Dangerous Products: Temu

Temu has been caught selling illegal weapons and unsafe products, including electric heaters that could pose serious risks. Which? supports new government legislation to ensure online marketplaces prioritize consumer safety. Temu has expressed regret and emphasized that customer safety is a priority.

Biggest Flight Booking Letdown: Opodo

Opodo received a dismal 28% customer score in a 2024 Which? survey, with complaints about high charges for extras and deceptive subscription practices. Despite Opodo’s claims of customer satisfaction, Which? stands by its findings.

Grimmest Hotel Chain: Britannia

Britannia has been at the bottom of Which?’s hotel rankings for 11 years, with serious issues in cleanliness, room quality, and fire safety. Britannia asserts it has addressed the problems but continues to face criticism for its poor standards.

Dodgiest Car Company: Goldcar

Goldcar has repeatedly misled and pressured customers into buying unnecessary insurance. Despite promising improvements, undercover Which? journalists found staff using pushy sales tactics. Goldcar remains one of the lowest-rated car hire companies.

Biggest Rail Rip-Off: Train Ticket Machines

Which? found that ticket machines at UK railway stations often overcharge compared to online prices. Mystery shoppers reported significant price discrepancies, with some fares more than double those available online.

Most Egregious Price Hike: Norton Antivirus Renewal

Norton 360 Deluxe faces criticism for its exorbitant renewal price, which jumps from £30 to £90 after the first year. Which? considers this price hike excessively expensive compared to other antivirus products.

Unsafe Product: Peg Perego Viaggio Twist

The Peg Perego Viaggio Twist car seat failed crash tests, prompting Which? to issue a warning to parents. The company is now modifying the product to improve safety.

Design Fail: Nautilus Designs Ascot Mesh Office Chair

This office chair was found to be both uncomfortable and potentially dangerous, with a risk of tipping backwards. Which? experts also reported back pain from its poor ergonomic design.

Dumbest Smart Product: Swan Alexa Kettle

Despite its high-tech features, the Swan Alexa kettle performed poorly in Which? tests, being slow to boil and lacking a limescale filter. It was deemed a waste of energy and money.

Useless Cleaning Product: M&S

M&S’s Italian Lemon & Ginger Kitchen Surface Cleaner failed to clean effectively, along with other cleaning products from the brand. Which? advises consumers to avoid these products.

Harry Rose, Which? Magazine Editor, commented:

“Our annual Shoddy Awards aim to push firms to do better by highlighting the products, services, and business practices that have let consumers down over the last year. Consumers rightly expect high-quality products and services for their money. All the companies named and shamed in this year’s Shoddies need to up their game and offer consumers the value for money and services they deserve.”

[Photo: Which?]