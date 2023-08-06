Shirley Ballas facing her fear of heights by taking on the world’s fastest zip line in North Wales for CALM

This week, TV personality and Strictly Come Dancing head judge, Shirley Ballas, is stepping off the dance floor and into the air for an extraordinary cause. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Known for her dance moves and charisma, she’s taking on three daring challenges to support the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charity focused on suicide prevention. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Shirley’s Skyathlon is set to commence across the UK on the 8th, 10th, and 12th of August, starting with a thrilling ride on the world’s fastest zipline across Penrhyn Quarry near Bethesda. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On the 10th, Kent locals may catch a glimpse of Shirley, 700ft above the ground, performing a wing walk. Her grand finale will feature a 13,000ft skydive in Peterborough on the 12th of August. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Having lost her brother and a close friend to suicide, Shirley’s participation in these daring events isn’t merely for thrill-seeking. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The challenges hold deep personal significance as she leverages her platform for positive change. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I am absolutely terrified of heights,” Shirley said, “but having lost my brother to suicide and a close friend very recently, I want to use my platform for positive change and raise awareness of the life-saving services CALM offers to those struggling.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The summer months see a 25% increase in calls to CALM’s helpline, where a struggling individual is reached every 59 seconds. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Donations will support the charity’s ongoing efforts, including funding life-saving calls, providing helpline workers with professional support, and creating informational guides. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Shirley has been a longstanding CALM ambassador and was part of the charity’s significant suicide initiative, The Last Photo, bringing attention to the tragic fact that 18 people in the UK take their own lives daily. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Her unwavering support for CALM are inspiring others to join the fight against living miserably. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Skyathlon represents not just an entertaining spectacle but a powerful testament to resilience, empathy, and the collective desire to make a change. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Adding to the excitement, Shirley is inviting two lucky participants to join her in the skydive challenge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By texting “SKYDIVE” to 70215 and donating a suggested £5, entrants will have the chance to leap alongside the Strictly star, be quick though, entries will close on Sunday 6 August at midnight. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For anyone interested in participating or donating, detailed information can be found on the dedicated websites: CALM Donation and Win a Skydive with Shirley Ballas. If you or someone you know is struggling, visit www.thecalmzone.net for practical support and advice. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

