Share of £120,000 funding up for grabs for local projects – your chance to vote

The public has been given the power to decide how to allocate £120k of funding towards local community projects. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The shortlist for this year’s Your Community, Your Choice initiative, which sponsors grass-roots projects, has been released and the public are now being asked to vote for their preferred local project to receive funding. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The public can now vote for their preferred projects using an online platform or paper ballots, with voting closing on March 31st. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The projects with the most votes will receive funding, and successful applicants will be notified by the end of April. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The initiative is supported by the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) and North Wales Police. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The initiative celebrates a decade of funding projects in 2023 and to celebrate this milestone, the funding available to apply for has doubled to £120,000. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The funding comes partly from money seized by the courts through the Proceeds of Crime Act with the rest from the Police and Crime Commissioner. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire groups and projects in the running for funding are as follows: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cobra Life – Cobra Bully Buster project

Aura Wales Leisure – Youth ASB Education and Engagement project

Enbarr Foundation CIC – Back to Basics project

Holywell Town Council – Youth Engagement project

1st Saltney Ferry Scout Group – Camping Equipment provision

Pan-North Wales projects ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales 4×4 Response – Community Support Trailer project

DangerPoint – Safer North Wales project

North Wales Crusaders Foundation – Changing Lives Through Rugby project

Woody’s Lodge – Veterans into the Community project

Youth Shedz Cymru – The Recovery Shed project

North Wales Police & Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said:“I’ve been very impressed by the quality of applications for this year’s Your Community, Your Choice initiative and now I’m calling on the public to choose who they would like to see benefit from the funding on offer.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Groups and organisations across North Wales give their time and energy to help their local area and Your Community, Your Choice is a great way to give back and help these organisations achieve their aims and plans.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“They help to keep our neighbourhoods safe and secure, and to meet the priorities in my Police and Crime Plan.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Given that this is the initiative’s tenth year, with a record amount of money on offer, I’d urge as many people as possible to vote for your choice, for your community!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales Police Assistant Chief Constable Chris Allsop said: “I’m pleased to be a part of the Your Community, Your Choice initiative in its tenth year of funding projects.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The money makes a real difference to community projects and goes a long way to solving local issues and tackling crime. I hope as many people as possible submit a vote for their preferred projects.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The voting window is now open and will close on 17 March 2023. You can find out more about each project and cast your votes here: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/YCYC_23

