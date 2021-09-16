Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 16th Sep 2021

Severe delays on M56 in Cheshire with two westbound lanes closed for ’emergency repairs’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

There are reports of severe delays on the M56 in Chesire this afternoon due to ongoing ’emergency repairs’ .

Two lanes of the North Wales bound side are closed at Junction 12, Runcorn, for works to repair an infrastructure defect that was discovered this morning.

Traffic is queuing back to Junction 10m at Stretton, delays are quoted at around 60 minutes.

National Highways said: “Road users are advised to expect delays on the approach to the incident and allow extra time for their journeys. ”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Severe delays and queueing traffic due to emergency repairs on M56 Westbound at J12 A557 (Runcorn). Congestion to J10 (Stretton).”

“There are also long delays on the A56 through Frodsham as people avoid the motorway.”

“Lanes one and two (of three) are closed.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police concerns for welfare of missing Chester woman

News

Introduction of new Class 230 trains on Wrexham to Bidston line delayed until next year

News

Fancy an off-road adventure in former Swedish Army all-terrain carrier? Now you can – at Llyn Brenig lake

News

HGV driver who killed a couple in crash on M56 jailed

News

North Wales nurse becomes first in Wales and one of first in UK to receive covid-19 booster vaccine

News

Deeside based Iceland cancelling 250 store deliveries a week over lorry driver shortage

News

Police seek man wanted on suspicion of drug offences with links to North Wales

News

Universal Credit £20 cut: “Indefensible and frankly deplorable that UK Government is refusing to listen”

News

HMRC warning Christmas shoppers over ‘unexpected charges’ from overseas traders brought on by Brexit changes

News





Read 408,248 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn