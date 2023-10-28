Serious collision closes section of A55 in North Wales ‘for some time’
There is a major traffic disruption on the A55 in North Wales this morning due to a serious collision, leading to the closure of an eastbound section between Junctions 16 and 17.
The incident has occurred near the Puffin Roundabout at Penmaenbach Headland, on the eastbound side of the expressway.
Traffic Wales, updated the public on the situation through a post on their social media platform just after 6.30am.
The agency advised motorists to follow a specific diversion due to the closure: “A55 closed eastbound from J16 Puffin Roundabout Penmaenbach Headland to J17 Conwy following a serious collision.
The road is likely to remain closed for some time. Please follow the signed diversion via A55 J11, A5, A470 before re-joining at J19.”
North Wales Police said in a statement: “We are currently dealing with a serious RTC on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 at Dwygyfylchi. The eastbound carriageway will be closed for a considerable amount of time and eastbound traffic is being diverted off at J11 (Llandegai) onto the A5.”
One person said on the A55 Facebook page: “Huge police presence at the Penmaenmawr roundabout and tunnel, tunnel eastbound is closed and traffic diverted through Penmaenmawr.”
