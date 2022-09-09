Senedd recalled to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The Senedd has been recalled for politicians to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen and reflect on her long life, devoted to public service.

Y Llywydd has recalled the Senedd for an extraordinary session, which will begin at 3.00pm on Sunday, 11th September.

Members of the Senedd will be invited to pay their respects and tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The motion of condolence will be broadcast live on senedd.tv

The motion states “That this Senedd expresses its deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen and offers its sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and other Members of the Royal Family.

“We recognise Her Majesty’s enduring commitment to public service and duty, including her support for many Welsh charities and organisations, and her lifelong association with Wales and its people.”

All other Senedd business and events are suspended during the period of national mourning, and the building is closed to the public until the State Funeral has been held.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast outside all Senedd buildings, in Cardiff and Colwyn Bay.

Speaking yesterday following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Throughout her long and exceptional life, as our longest reigning monarch, Her Majesty has reigned over the United Kingdom and Commonwealth firmly upholding the values and traditions of the British Monarchy.

“We pay tribute to Her Majesty’s dedication and selfless devotion.

“She will be sorely missed by the many organisations for which she was Patron or President.

“We offer sincere condolences to her children and their families on this sad occasion.”

The latest information about events during the period of national mourning can be found on the Welsh Government website.

