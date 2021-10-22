Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd Oct 2021

Updated: Fri 22nd Oct

Senedd Committee “UK Government must respect the role of devolution in tackling climate change”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Senedd’s Climate Change Committee has voiced serious concerns that the UK Government gave the Welsh Government no prior warning before publishing its Net Zero plan this week.

When questioned by the Committee, Welsh Government Minister for Climate Change, Julie James MS, revealed that the UK Government gave her department effectively no information before the publication of the UK Government’s Net Zero plan on Tuesday.

The Minister told the Committee that her department received the report at 12:01am on the morning of publication.

Llyr Gruffydd MS, Chair of the Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee, said: “The threat of climate change requires the co-operation of governments across the globe to work together.”

“It’s hard then to believe that the UK Government would withhold information from their counterparts in the Welsh Government before the publication of the Net Zero plan.”

“The Welsh Government’s request to view the document before publication was perfectly reasonable, yet the UK Government’s response goes against the spirit of co-operation.”

“The UK Government must respect the role of devolution in tackling climate change.”

“I hope that the commitments to engage with devolved governments set out in the strategy will prove to be fact and not fiction.”

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James also informed the Senedd’s Climate Change Committee that her meeting with UK Government

Minister State for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change on Monday 18 October, in which she was told of the upcoming Net Zero plan, was only 15 minutes long.

 

(Photo: Flickr/ Nick Humphries)



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Plans for almost 30 new houses in Gwernymynydd look set to be rejected

News

Wales to scrap PCR tests for fully-vaccinated returning travellers despite concerns over UK Government approach

News

HMRC: Self Assessment deadline countdown begins

News

New walk-in Covid testing centre opens in Holywell

News

Project aimed at enhancing pride in local communities expands to Garden City and Sealand

News

Connah’s Quay: Work to improve Golftyn Park completed following 7 week closure

News

North Wales woman shares her experiences of endometriosis as new plan unveiled to ensure period dignity in Wales

News

Over a 100 Flintshire residents and businesses sign open letter of support for Welsh Government freeze on Red Route road scheme

News

Police: Witness appeal following livestock attack in Flintshire

News





Read 354,719 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn