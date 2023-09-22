Sections of some Flintshire roads to revert back to 30mph in “coming weeks”

The council has confirmed that sections of several Flintshire roads, reduced to 20mph earlier this week, are set to return to a 30mph limit in the "coming weeks."

On Sunday, 17 September, Wales became the first in the UK to introduce a default 20mph speed limit on most residential roads, transitioning from the previous 30mph.

The Welsh Government says that research indicates these changes will help reduce pollution and fatal crashes.

Before the introduction of the new 20mph legislation, Flintshire County Council assessed local roads that were not deemed appropriate for the speed reduction to 20mph.

Following this assessment, 14 roads were identified as potential 'exceptions' to the Welsh Government's new legislation and might revert back to 30mph.

These roads underwent a formal consultation process over the summer.

Additionally, four roads were recognised with the potential to have their speed limits increased above 30mph.

These too were part of the summer's formal consultation.

"Responses received during these consultations have been impartially assessed by the Council as part of the formal statutory process," a spokesperson commented.

"The revised speed limits at the locations listed (below) will not come into force until all appropriate signage has been erected on site."

"This work will be undertaken over the coming weeks." The council has stated.

Sections of road to increase to 40mph:

Drury Lane, Buckley

Bannel Lane Buckley – the scope of the proposal has been reduced

Padeswood Road South, Buckley

Station Road, Talacre – the scope of the proposal has been reduced

12 sections of road to meet the Welsh Government's 20mph 'Exceptions' criteria and revert to 30mph:

A549 Mold Road, Mynydd Isa

A549 Chester Road / Dirty Mile – Little Mountain, Buckley

B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley

B5128 Church Road, Buckley

Drury Lane, Buckley

St Davids Park, Ewloe – the scope of the proposal has been reduced

A541 Denbigh Road, Mold

A5104 Warren Bank Interchange, Broughton

A5026 Holway Road, Holywell

B5121 Greenfield Road, Holywell

B5129 Kelsterton Road, Kelsterton

B5129 Queensferry Roundabout

Two roads on the initial list of 14, White Farm Road in Buckley and A541 Hendre, don't appear on the current list of 12 where the speed limit will revert to 30mph.

Full details of the sections of road listed above, where speed limits are to change, can be found on the Council's website.

