A494 Westbound back open following earlier vehicle fire

Update: The road is back open.

This is the incident earlier that our Cheshire Road and Crime unit were dealing with on the A5117, Shotwick-Frodsham Road, #A494 Thankfully no injuries to anyone.

Vehicle is now being recovered and the road is open

Thanks for your support & patience. pic.twitter.com/CHvPP9OPKx — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) July 20, 2021

Earlier report: A westbound section of the A494 is closed due to a vehicle fire.

The road is closed between Welsh Road and the A540 Parkgate Road and Woodbank Junction.

There is currently around a mile of queuing traffic.

@DeesideDotCom any idea what’s happening on the A494 westbound? I’ve been stuck on the on slip by the BP garage for 15 mins and counting! Nothing has moved for a while, avoid if you can! — Ivan. (@SuperSlowTed) July 20, 2021

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to vehicle fire on A494 Welsh Road Southbound between A540 Parkgate Road and Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off). Sensors show the road was closed at 18:35”