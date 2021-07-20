Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 20th Jul 2021

Updated: Tue 20th Jul

A494 Westbound back open following earlier vehicle fire

Update: The road is back open.

Earlier report: A westbound section of the A494 is closed due to a vehicle fire.

The road is closed between Welsh Road and the A540 Parkgate Road and Woodbank Junction.

There is currently around a mile of queuing traffic.

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to vehicle fire on A494 Welsh Road Southbound between A540 Parkgate Road and Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off). Sensors show the road was closed at 18:35”



