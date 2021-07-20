A494 Westbound back open following earlier vehicle fire
Update: The road is back open.
This is the incident earlier that our Cheshire Road and Crime unit were dealing with on the A5117, Shotwick-Frodsham Road, #A494
Thankfully no injuries to anyone.
Vehicle is now being recovered and the road is open
Thanks for your support & patience. pic.twitter.com/CHvPP9OPKx
— North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) July 20, 2021
Earlier report: A westbound section of the A494 is closed due to a vehicle fire.
The road is closed between Welsh Road and the A540 Parkgate Road and Woodbank Junction.
There is currently around a mile of queuing traffic.
@DeesideDotCom any idea what’s happening on the A494 westbound? I’ve been stuck on the on slip by the BP garage for 15 mins and counting! Nothing has moved for a while, avoid if you can!
— Ivan. (@SuperSlowTed) July 20, 2021
A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to vehicle fire on A494 Welsh Road Southbound between A540 Parkgate Road and Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off). Sensors show the road was closed at 18:35”
