Section of A550 in Flintshire closed on Sunday night following a road traffic collision

North Wales Police closed a section of the A550 on Sunday night following a road traffic collision.
The incident occurred just before 9pm on Sunday, March 5, prompting the closure of the road between the junction with the A5104/A5118 Penymynydd roundabout and the junction with the A5104 Penyffordd roundabout.
In a statement posted on social media, a police spokesperson said: “The A550 is closed between the junction with the A5104/A5118 Penymynydd Roundabout and the junction with the A5104 Penyffordd Roundabout due to a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area and use other routes.’
Police have not released any further information about the incident.
The A550 is a major route that connects Flintshire with Wrexham.
