Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 5th Mar 2023

Section of A550 in Flintshire closed on Sunday night following a road traffic collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police closed a section of the A550 on Sunday night following a road traffic collision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident occurred just before 9pm on Sunday, March 5, prompting the closure of the road between the junction with the A5104/A5118 Penymynydd roundabout and the junction with the A5104 Penyffordd roundabout. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a statement posted on social media, a police spokesperson said: “The A550 is closed between the junction with the A5104/A5118 Penymynydd Roundabout and the junction with the A5104 Penyffordd Roundabout due to a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area and use other routes.’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police have not released any further information about the incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The A550 is a major route that connects Flintshire with Wrexham. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Get a feel for life at Wrexham Glyndwr University at upcoming open day
  • Comedy crackers coming to Theatr Clwyd and William Aston Hall this Spring
  • Discarded vapes pose new litter threat to animals, warns RSPCA

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Get a feel for life at Wrexham Glyndwr University at upcoming open day

    News

    Comedy crackers coming to Theatr Clwyd and William Aston Hall this Spring

    News

    Discarded vapes pose new litter threat to animals, warns RSPCA

    News

    Glyndwr University’s sports and exercise sciences facilities earn highly sought-after accreditation

    News

    Six in 10 parents and guardians support teachers going on strike, new poll finds

    News

    Welsh food and drink businesses to showcase their produce at Foodex Japan

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn