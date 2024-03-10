Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 10th Mar 2024

Section of A55 in Flintshire closed this weekend until early Monday due to ongoing roadworks

A section of A55 in Flintshire will be closed this weekend until early hours of Monday due to ongoing roadworks.

Essential work to repair and replace the underlying concrete bays and resurface between Junction 36 (Broughton) and the border between England and Wales.

This weekend’s closure is westbound from J36a Broughton retail park J36 Warren Interchange.

Short diversion

Long diversion

Other closures: 

10 March 20:00 – 11 March 06:00 and 13 March 20:00 – 14 March 06:00

  • A55 overnight closure for 2 nights westbound from J38 Posthouse Roundabout to J35 Dobshill.

11 March 06:00 – 23 March 20:00

  • Daytime lane closure westbound.

14 March 20:00 – 23 March 06:00

  • A55 overnight closure for 9 nights westbound from J38 Posthouse Roundabout to J35 Dobshill.

The improvements are expected to result in a quieter road surface, increased safety, and fewer unplanned closures for emergency repairs.

Traffic Wales said, “Since January 2020, we have done about 98 temporary road repairs on this section.”

“More than half of these repairs were done during the day with rolling roadblocks and overnight. Doing this work now will reduce daytime disruption from roadblocks and from overnight closure.”

