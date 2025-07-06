Scouts offer free period products across north-east Wales

A volunteer with a Wrexham Scouts group is campaigning to make period products freely available at Scouts venues across the region.

Daniel Davies, 37, from Wrexham, began volunteering on maintenance at Bishop’s Own Scout headquarters on Sontley Road. When his daughter asked why there were no period products available, he decided to act.

A year later, Mr Davies has secured donations from local supermarkets to supply free period products, including pads, tampons and period pants, for girls and women attending Scouts meetings.

Mr Davies said, “I know there is definitely a need as since October last year Bishop’s Own Scouts has gone through 200 packs of pads, 60 packs of tampons and 55 pairs of period pants.”

He is now working with other groups across north-east Wales to ensure period products are freely available wherever Scouts meetings take place.

As a team member organising activities for Cub Scouts, Mr Davies has noticed a difference in attendance. “I noticed that some girls in Cubs were disappearing on certain weeks. But since we’ve made period products available they are attending every week.”

Scout Julia Marciak, 13, said, “It’s very good. Not many places have the products we need in the toilets, if girls have their period this could help them.”

Young Leader Ivory Prince, 15, added, “It’s so helpful and makes Scouts really inclusive.”

Mr Davies is seeking further donations of period products for Scouts venues that want to stock them or act as collection points. He can be contacted via [email protected].

