School children replace 90 year old time capsule unearthed during Flintshire church demolition

Listen to this article

Schoolchildren marked a new chapter in the history of the site of a former village church as they planted a time capsule to replace one which was discovered during work on a housing development.

A time capsule containing photographs and documents relating to the former United Reformed Church (URC) in Northop, Flintshire, was found by Wales & West Housing’s contractors Beech Developments as they were demolishing the building to make way for six new eco-homes.

The former URC church, which opened in 1932, was sold to Wales & West Housing in 2018 as part of Faith in Affordable Housing, an initiative led by Housing Justice Cymru to release surplus land for much-needed affordable housing.

With the old time capsule now being stored in the church’s archives, children from Ysgol Owen Jones primary school in Northop have created a new one.

Their capsule includes work from a school project about the history of Northop along with photos of the school and events that show what school is like in 2022.

It was planted outside the new homes on Northop High Street ahead of construction being completed.

Gary Cook, Regional Development Manager for Wales & West Housing, said: “Finding the original time capsule was unique and unexpected that we were keen to work with the local community to create a new one.

“Thank you to everyone at Ysgol Owen Jones for their hard work and creativity in putting together the new time capsule which will help to capture another important moment in time of this site in Northop.”

“We’re delighted that with the completion of this development, this former church land will be brought back into use providing affordable homes for the community.”

Gareth Caughter, Headteacher at Ysgol Owen Jones, said: “It has been a fantastic opportunity to be involved in the time capsule project and the original time capsule without doubt inspired the children to create their own time capsule for the future generations to find.”

“The children decided to add in work from their recent Northop history projects along with photos of the school and events that show what school is like in 2022 and so future generations can see how Northop and education in general has evolved over time.”

Claire Boot, Property Officer for the URC National Synod of Wales, said: ““The discovery of a time capsule behind the foundation stone of the chapel shows that the congregation felt they were doing something significant for their time and the development of affordable housing on the site continues their legacy.”

Beech Developments have been constructing the homes for Wales & West Housing and gave the children from Ysgol Owen Jones a tour of the site before the new time capsule was planted. ”

Robert Williams, Quantity Surveyor for Beech Developments, said: “It was great to introduce the children to the site and to showcase the future of house building in Wales. We hope that this will help to educate the children and pave the way to see some of the next generation build more sustainable homes for our better future.”