Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 26th Jan 2022

Savers reassured money is safe after All Flintshire Credit Union enters administration

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Flintshire based credit union has closed but members have been assured their savings are protected.

Holywell based All Flintshire Credit Union (AFCU) has been placed into Administration and has now ceased trading.

Credit unions are not-for-profit, member-owned, community savings and loans providers and are an ethical alternative to high street banks or doorstep lenders.

A message on the AFCU website states that: “All Flintshire Credit Union Limited was placed into Administration and has now stopped trading.”

“James Sleight and Peter Hart of PKF GM were appointed as Joint Administrators of AFCU on 25 January 2022.”

“The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (“FSCS”) has also declared the credit union in default, which means that all savers monies are protected and will receive their funds (up to the limit of £85,000 per individual).”

James Sleight, of PKF GM, said: “All of AFCU’s savers will have their balance returned by the FSCS.”

“They don’t need to do anything to get their money back; savers should look out for a letter in the post from the FSCS in the next few days.”

The website goes on to state: “You do not need to do anything to make a claim for your AFCU savings balance with the FSCS as they will send you payment in respect of your account balances as at 24 January 2022 very soon.”

“Should any monies be paid into AFCU’s bank account on or after 25 January 2022 until the account is closed where you are the intended recipient you will need to complete a return of funds request form which will be issued to you by post shortly by the Joint Administrators.”

More details and ‘Frequently Asked Questions can be found on the AFCU website here: allflintshirecreditunion.co.uk

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Watchdog secures improvements for Xbox online players, following concerns about auto-renewing subscriptions

News

North Wales health board looking at measures to “gradually reintroduce planned care safely and efficiently”

News

Coleg Cambria is one of seven new Regional Academies unveiled by Wales Netball

News

Self-isolation for those who test positive for Covid cut to five full days in Wales from Friday

News

Call for specialist long COVID clinics to treat both children and adults in Wales

News

Funding boost a “lifeline for children and families”, say Wales’ children’s hospices

News

Calls for tough measures to protect North Wales seal colonies from being disturbed

Conwy

Exams and assessments in Wales set to go ahead as normal this year, education minister confirms

News

Police diver team and rural crime officers mount operation targeting illegal Elver fishing on River Dee

News





Read 372,877 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn