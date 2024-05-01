Plans submitted for ten new industrial units in Shotton.

Plans have been submitted which could see ten new industrial units created in Shotton.

The application would see the starter units built on an area of wooded land off Evan’s Way, located opposite the Chester Flooring Services site.

The development would include three blocks of buildings in total, with two containing two industrial units, and a larger structure including six units.

The proposals have been entered with Flintshire Council by Connah’s Quay-based construction company MJ Davies Northern Ltd.

In a planning statement, agents acting on the firm’s behalf said: “The application site is currently vacant land and located within a built-up area consisting primarily of industrial and commercial properties with a number of residential dwellings located to the south-west of the site.

“It is proposed to create a centrally positioned vehicular access along the north-east boundary.

“This will provide a direct access onto Evans Way as well as maximise visibility into and out of the site.

“The proposed car park will allow for 22 car parking spaces, six of which will be disability compliant spaces.”

They added: “The new access creates a clear and direct route into the site and car parking area.

“The three blocks that enclose the car park form a clear and defined separation between car parking spaces and access to the frontage of each unit.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).