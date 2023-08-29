Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 29th Aug 2023

‘Saturation’ art exhibition officially launches – and open for viewing

Art and Design Masters students at Wrexham University have unveiled their final exhibition, showcasing a wide variety of art forms. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The exhibition called ‘Saturation’, which was officially opened by Professor Maria Hinfelaar, Wrexham University Vice-Chancellor, will run until Saturday 16 September at the university’s School of Creative Arts on Regent Street, Wrexham. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It will feature work from final year Masters students on the MA Art Interdisciplinary Practice, MA Arts in Health, MA Design Interdisciplinary Practice and MA Professional Art Practitionerprogrammes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Art forms being exhibited as part of the show include, ceramics, curatorial artefacts,drawings, etchings, film and moving image, jewellery, painting, photography,sculptures, textiles,video and augmented reality installations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Pictured is Winston Gomez, MA Arts in Health programme student. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dr Karen Heald, Reader in Interdisciplinary Art Practice and the university’s Programme Leader for the MA Art & Design Suite, Faculty of Arts, Science and Technology, said: “We’re enormously proud of our final year Masters students and their efforts in what they’ve produced for this fantastic exhibition. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Saturation is the title and key theme of the exhibition, and that’s because saturation can be found in the students’ art, applied art and design works, ranging from tonal qualities of black and white to hues and full saturation of colours. Their work reveals the research process which embraces complex, multi-faceted ideas and materials, that the students have been engaging with. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s a truly special showcase of various traditional, cross and interdisciplinary art and design forms and styles, which address contemporary issues. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Please come along to celebrate the fantastic work achieved by our students through their hard work, motivation and dedication. What they’ve produced is creative, skilful and thought-provoking, we would love for you to come and see it for yourselves.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Main picture: Seren Ambrose-Ellis, MA Art Interdisciplinary Practice student. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

