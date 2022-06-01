Santander customers facing online banking issues this morning

Santander customers are reporting issues with online banking this morning.

According to web tracking service Downdetector there have been nearly 300 reports since around 5 am of issues with online banking, mobile app banking and fund transfers.

The bank has officially acknowledged the problems it is facing this morning.

Customers have taken to social media to ask @santanderuk “are your systems down as I’ve sent money to my Monzo which hasn’t arrived. Have also sent money from Monzo to Santander which has been declined.”

One person tweeted the bank’s customer service account saying: “I’m having same issues, trying to pay my daughters pocket money into their Santander accounts from Halifax. I rang Halifax and they say it’s a Santander problem.”

Another tweeted the bank saying: “Big problem – transferred money from Santander to other account. Not received and disappeared from Santander account. Seems I’m not that only one, but still worrying. Can’t get through to customer service either.”

While another Twitter user said: “Good morning. I’m unable to transfer money into my Santander account from Lloyds. They say you have problems which is preventing it working. As it seems to be affecting many customers please can you provide a service update?”

As of 8.45am there has been no update on the issues from the bank.