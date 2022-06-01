Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 1st Jun 2022

Santander customers facing online banking issues this morning

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Santander customers are reporting issues with online banking this morning.

According to web tracking service Downdetector there have been nearly 300 reports since around 5 am of issues with online banking, mobile app banking and fund transfers.

The bank has officially acknowledged the problems it is facing this morning.

Customers have taken to social media to ask @santanderuk “are your systems down as I’ve sent money to my Monzo which hasn’t arrived. Have also sent money from Monzo to Santander which has been declined.”

One person tweeted the bank’s customer service account saying: “I’m having same issues, trying to pay my daughters pocket money into their Santander accounts from Halifax. I rang Halifax and they say it’s a Santander problem.”

Another tweeted the bank saying: “Big problem – transferred money from Santander to other account. Not received and disappeared from Santander account. Seems I’m not that only one, but still worrying. Can’t get through to customer service either.”

While another Twitter user said: “Good morning. I’m unable to transfer money into my Santander account from Lloyds. They say you have problems which is preventing it working. As it seems to be affecting many customers please can you provide a service update?”

As of 8.45am there has been no update on the issues from the bank.

 

 

 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Connah’s Quay sports worker with cerebral palsy designing fitness and exercise sessions for disabled gym users

News

Five beacons will be lit along Flintshire coast on Thursday evening for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

News

M56 driver too busy on phone to notice police vehicle with lights and sirens on trying to pass

News

Man arrested following burglary at a business premises in Flint

News

Groundwork North Wales Group Celebrates Volunteer Week 2022

News

New strategy to help resolve the hospitality staffing crisis in Wales has been launched

News

Happy Birthday: Flintshire born actor Jonathan Pryce turns 75 today

News

Stick With Your Mates: the key message as holidaymakers return to the Balearics

News

North Wales health board confirms changes to mask wearing in its hospitals

News





Read 423,286 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn