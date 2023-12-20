Safety recall for Calypso and Asda juice drinks over potential metal in straws
Refresco Beverages UK Limited, a leading beverage company, has issued an urgent recall for several of its juice drink products.
This precautionary step comes after the discovery of potential metal contamination in the straws of these drinks, posing a significant safety risk to consumers.
The recall concerns various pack sizes and batch codes of popular juice brands such as Calypso and Asda’s own range. Specific details of the affected products include:
- Calypso Orange Juice and Apple Juice, 150ml packs with specific batch codes, best before dates ranging from October 2024 to December 2024.
- Asda’s range of juice drinks, including Apple & Pear, Orange Juice, 100% Pure Apple Juice, Just Essentials Orange Juice, and Apple & Blackcurrant Juice Drink, in various pack sizes and batch codes, with best before dates spanning from January 2024 to May 2024.
The identified risk stems from the possibility that the straws attached to these juice drinks may contain metal fragments, which makes them unsafe for consumption.
Refresco Beverages UK Limited has taken prompt action by recalling the affected products and issuing recall notices to their customers, explaining the reason for the recall and guiding them on what steps to take if they have purchased any of the mentioned products.
Consumers who have bought any of the listed products are advised to stop using them immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
There is no need for a receipt. It’s essential to note that no other products by Refresco Beverages UK Limited or Asda are known to be affected.
While Refresco Beverages UK Limited has not publicly commented on the extent of the contamination or the potential source, the company emphasizes its commitment to consumer safety and is working closely with regulatory authorities to resolve the issue promptly.
Product details
|Pack size
|150ml
|Batch code
|3261, 3262
|Best before
|October 2024
|Pack size
|150ml
|Batch code
|3282, 3283
|Best before
|November 2024
|Pack size
|5 x 150ml
|Batch code
|3204, 3205, 3250, 3251, 3280, 3281, 3301, 3302
|Best before
|January 2024, March 2024 and April 2024
|Pack size
|150ml
|Batch code
|3322
|Best before
|December 2024
|Pack size
|150ml
|Batch code
|3281, 3282
|Best before
|November 2024
|Pack size
|150ml
|Batch code
|3321, 3322
|Best before
|December 2024
|Pack size
|3 x 150ml
|Batch code
|3247, 3248, 3302, 3303, 3304, 3322, 3323
|Best before
|March 2024, April 2024 and May 2024
|Pack size
|3 x 150ml
|Batch code
|3239, 3240, 3241, 3279, 3280, 3281, 3302, 3319, 3320, 3321
|Best before
|February 2024, April 2024 and May 2024
|Pack size
|3 x 150ml
|Batch code
|3245, 3246, 3247, 3275, 3276, 3277, 3278, 3279, 3283, 3304, 3305
|Best before
|March 2024 and April 2024
|Pack size
|5 x 150ml
|Batch code
|3205, 3206, 3251, 3281, 3302, 3323
|Best before
|January 2024, March 2024, April 2024 and May 2024
|Pack size
|5 x 150ml
|Batch code
|3251, 3252, 3281, 3282, 3303
|Best before
|March 2024 and April 2024
Latest News