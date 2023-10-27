Safety First: RoSPA issues Halloween costume warning amid recalls

When shopping for costumes, RoSPA recommends: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Checking Safety Marks : In England, Scotland, and Wales, only costumes or toys displaying the UKCA or CE marks should be bought. For Northern Ireland, the UKNI symbol alongside the UKCA or CE mark is essential. All components of Halloween attire, including wigs and face masks, should be flame-resistant as per EN71 part 2, the standard governing toy flammability. Moreover, items retailed in the UK by British Retail Consortium (BRC) members typically undergo rigorous fire safety testing and come labelled, confirming the additional safety assessments.

Plastic capes and bin liners are often used as costumes – keep them away from sparkles, candles or other naked flames.

Use battery operated lights within homemade lanterns and pumpkins. These are much safer than candles and are cheap to buy.

Take extra care with candles – they are extremely hazardous. If the candle tips over it could set light to materials such as costumes, curtains, clothes and furniture and start a serious fire.

If a costume you are wearing does catch fire the advice is to ‘stop, drop and roll’, making it harder for the flames to spread.

If you are with someone whose clothes have caught fire, get them to stop, drop and roll, then smother the flame with heavy material like a coat or blanket.

In an emergency cool any burns with large amounts of water and get urgent medical assistance.

