Posted: Tue 18th Oct 2022

Updated: Tue 18th Oct

RSPCA urging pet owners in Flint to be vigilant after suspected poisonings

An appeal for information has been launched by RSPCA Cymru after three cats have died in Flint from suspected poisoning.

Tragically the cats – who were from different households – from the Romans Way area of Flint have all passed away in the last month.

RSPCA inspector Rachael Davies, who is investigating, said: “It is so very sad to hear about these three deaths and our thoughts go out to their owners.

“One cat sadly died from antifreeze – which was confirmed via a post mortem. The other two cats are suspected to have been poisoned due to the way they died. They all died from their symptoms.

“Following this incident we’re reminding motorists to be careful and ensure chemicals like this are stored securely, and leaks from cars are addressed. If you have any hazardous materials in outbuildings please make sure they are locked away.

“We don’t know if this incident was deliberate or a tragic accident – but responsible steps like this can help keep animals safe within any community.”

RSPCA Cymru is now also an appeal for information and those with any information about these deaths can call the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Vomiting, a depressed or sleepy demeanour, appearing drunk or uncoordinated, seizures, and breathing difficulties could all be symptoms of a cat being poisoned.

Anyone fearing their cat may have been poisoned should try and remain calm, move the cat away from the source and contact a vet straight away.

