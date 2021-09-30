Deeside.com > News

RSPCA Cymru celebrates campaign success as Welsh Govt announce glue trap ban

RSPCA Cymru is celebrating after the Welsh Government signalled its intention to ban the use of glue traps.

Two Senedd Members have tabled legislative proposals from the charity which would outlaw the devices in Wales.

In its policy response to the Agriculture (Wales) Bill’s White Paper, the Welsh Government has announced plans to ensure the legislation will “amend the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to ban the use of snares and glue traps” in Wales.

While the Welsh Government had previously announced plans to ban snares in its programme for government, this is the first time they have committed to doing the same for deadly glue traps too.

Glue traps, also known as ‘glue boards’ or ‘sticky boards’, consist of a sheet of plastic, cardboard or wood coated with non-drying adhesive designed to trap rodents such as mice and rats as they cross the board.

The RSPCA says the 73% of incidents concerning glue traps involved non-target species such as pets and other wild animals, many of which were too badly maimed and injured to survive.

In attempting to pull themselves free, animals can rip out patches of fur, break bones or even gnaw through their own limbs to escape.

Animals caught by the devices can also be trapped for prolonged periods of time – experiencing potential pain, distress and severe suffering. Unattended animals can die slowly from dehydration, starvation or exhaustion.

David Bowles, the head of public affairs at the RSPCA, said: “Glue traps are horrible devices – and our officers have been left shocked and horrified by the awful injuries inflicted to wildlife, pets and other animals.”

“These traps can cause immense pain and suffering to animals, and should have no place in modern Wales. So we’re absolutely delighted that the Welsh Government has now announced plans to outlaw glue traps once and for all, as it outlines its next steps linked to the landmark Agriculture (Wales) Bill. This follows earlier announced plans to ban snares too.”



