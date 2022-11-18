Royal Mail workers to stage six more strikes during December

Royal Mail workers are to stage six more days of strike action in December, including on Christmas Eve, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) has confirmed.

The long-running dispute revolves around pay, jobs and conditions at the privately-owned firm.

The new strikes have been called for 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24 December, the busiest time of the year for deliveries.

In a statement, CWU said: “Britain’s Post Offices will see this year’s strikes continued into 2023 as workers fight a “dramatic” real-terms pay cut.”

“Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) – which represents Post Office workers – have voted in a national reballot by 91.24% on a 65.21% turnout to continue their industrial action.”

“There was also a 92.36% positive vote (also on a 65.21% turnout) for “action short of a strike”, which in essence means working to rule (no overtime, and so on).”

“The dispute centres around workers rejecting a pay freeze for 2021/22 and a pay offer of 5% with effect from April 1st 2022, with a £500 one-off lump sum.”

“In the context of RPI inflation now reaching 14.2%, this represents a dramatic real-terms pay cut for workers.”

“This is also despite the Post Office making £35 million in profits during the 2020/21 financial year and a subsequent £39 million for 2021/22.”

CWU Acting Deputy General Secretary (Postal) Andy Furey said: “This dispute has always been about a company having respect for dedicated public servants who, as key workers, provided unprecedented customer service during the pandemic.”

“The determination of these people hasn’t swayed, and nor has their sense of betrayal.”

“They won’t accept their living standards being smashed by people running a service that generated tens of millions of pounds in profit out of our members’ efforts.”

“There is more than enough money for a reasonable pay rise – implementing this real-terms pay cut has always been a management choice, not a necessity.”

“We urge management to see sense, get into real negotiations and cut a fair deal to avert these strikes.”

