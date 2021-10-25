Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 25th Oct 2021

Updated: Mon 25th Oct

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If you spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter  | Email News@Deeside.com

Broughton Hall Road

25 October — 29 October

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Broughton Hall Road

Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

Works reference: Unknown

Bryntirion Road – Bagillt

25 October — 26 October

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Bryntirion Road

Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

Works reference: Unknown

Cae Newydd Road – Nercwys

25 October — 25 October

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Cae Newydd Road

Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

Works reference: Unknown

Chester Road – Saltney

26 October — 27 October

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Chester Road

Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

Works reference: Unknown

Gronant Hill

25 October — 06 November

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Gronant Hill

Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

Works reference: Unknown

Leadbrook Drive-Oakenholt

25 October — 27 October

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Leadbrook Drive

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned

Works reference: PE12595700152

Stryt Isa-Hope

26 October — 01 November

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Stryt Isa

Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy

Current status: Planned

Works reference: ZU0028102/000012838465

The Green-Northop

26 October — 26 October

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: The Green

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0DBWC4K6G0B

A5118 Roundabout to Plas Major Lane A550-Padeswood

26 October — 28 October

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: To provide a safe working area for engineers to excavate and provide new ducting in Verge, to provide service to customer. 2 way lights. 3 working day 09:30 -15:30 **Excavation**

Works location: OS Laburnam Cottage Chester Road Padeswood Mold CH7 4JF

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005DL1W000OGEA52427855

A548 Tan Lan Hall Farm Junction to Dual-Ffynnongroyw

25 October — 25 October

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: TREE CUTTING

Works location: OUTSIDE EAST LYNNE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY051MW70801188

Brunswick Road-Buckley

26 October — 28 October

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground

Works location: 75 BRUNSWICK ROAD, BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595641616

Chester Street-Mold

24 October — 29 October

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Dig to expose LV main cable to allow location and repair on phase to phase fault.

Works location: outside 25

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY1142100872234

Golftyn Lane-Connah’s Quay

26 October — 28 October

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Repair Leaking Sluice Valve

Works location: O/S SCHOOL HOUSE, GOLFTYN, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595716013

High Street-Connah’s Quay

25 October — 27 October

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit

Works location: O/S 273, HIGH STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595698287

Main Road-Ffynnongroyw

26 October — 28 October

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: NEW LAY SERVICE 6M PUBLIC

Works location: NEW CONNECTION OUTSIDE 2 SCHOOL ROW MAIN ROAD

Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY253004000169384

Mold Road-Mynydd Isa

26 October — 26 October

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: INSTALL APPARATUS IN CHAMBER ON EXCAVATION

Works location: OUTSIDE 135

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595701239

Ffordd Fer-Mynydd Isa

26 October — 28 October

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: TM PURPOSES ONLY

Works location: O/S 22, FFORDD FER, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595688263/25

Gwernaffield Road-Mold

25 October — 29 October

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Domestic Fire – Excavation

Works location: O/S GORALS, GWERNAFFIELD ROAD, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595685680

Heol Fammau-Bryn Y Baal

26 October — 28 October

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: Install In Line Prv On Service

A5119 Dual Section To New Brighton Lights

27 October — 29 October

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: A5119 Dual Section To New Brighton Lights

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned

Works reference: PE13795701593

Boundary Lane, Saltney, Cheshire West and Chester

26 October — 26 October

Delays unlikely – No carriageway incursion

Description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Metering Works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Severn Trent Water.

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LB9060000-0000800115587

A541 Ddol Bach to County Boundary Candy Mill

27 October — 27 October

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: 2 WAY LIGHTS REQD TO PROVIDE SAFE WORKING ZONE TO ALLOW POLE TEST

Works location: CAERWYS OFF A541 OPPOSITE LAY BY AND CAERWYS SIDE OF DDOL GANOL FARM DDOL GANOL FARM MOLD FLINTSHIRE CH7 5UW

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005DL1W0000PTMS151078B

Brunswick Road-Buckley

26 October — 28 October

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground

Works location: 75 BRUNSWICK ROAD, BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595641616



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Buckley: Appeal for witnesses following collision between car and pedestrian

News

Retrospective plans for Traveller site in Caergwrle backed for approval

News

Petrol hits new record high of 142.94p – the cheapest and most most expensive locally

News

Cheshire College students showcase skills at T Level launch events

News

Historic Flintshire boxing club packs a big punch with cash seized from criminals

News

Extending the use of Covid passports in Wales will be considered as part of latest three week review

News

Large section of culvert to be cleared as part of ongoing flood resilience works in Sandycroft

News

Flintshire based Search and Rescue team launch urgent appeal to raise funds for new Incident Control Vehicle

News

Fund aimed at supporting disabled candidates in next years council elections launched in Wales

News





Read 336,367 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn