Roadchef and Gridserve announce Electric Super Hub at M56 Chester services

Gridserve and Roadchef have unveiled their newest Electric Super Hub at the Chester services, situated at junction 14 on the M56 motorway.

The partners recently announced their plans to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at Roadchef motorway service areas in the UK.

This recent initiative closely follows Roadchef's unveiling of its premiere Super 8 roadside hotel, catering to customers who might need EV charging.

Electric Super Hub will offer 12 High Power chargers and six AC chargers. These facilities cater to hotel guests, letting them recharge their vehicles overnight at a reasonable, inclusive rate.

Future Electric Super Hubs will be equipped with at least six 350kW chargers. Sites in the pipeline include Bothwell (M74), Annandale Water (A74(M)), and Sandbach (M6). These developments fall under Roadchef's broader sustainability mission, emphasising a greener and safer Britain.

To streamline the EV charging process, all Gridserve Electric Super Hubs come with both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors. They support contactless payments and offer real-time updates on various popular EV charging platforms. Significantly, these chargers utilise 100% net-zero carbon energy sourced from Gridserve's innovative hybrid solar and battery farms, underscoring their commitment to combat climate change.

Toddington Harper, Gridserve's CEO, remarked, "We're delighted to inaugurate another Electric Super Hub in collaboration with Roadchef. This embodies the ethos of optimal chargers in strategic locations. Our high-power chargers cater to those seeking swift charges, ensuring a speedy resumption of their journey. Meanwhile, our AC chargers are tailored for guests who can charge overnight. We anticipate furthering our collaboration with Roadchef to offer a rapid and expansive charging network."

Paul Comer, Roadchef's EV implementation director, expressed, "Following the successful launch of our Electric Super Hubs at Watford Gap North and South, we're eager to expand our Super Hub EV reach to Chester. With the uptick in EVs, it's crucial we augment and refine our facilities accordingly. This is especially vital for guests at our new Super 8 hotel, who require overnight charging solutions. Our collaboration with Gridserve to roll out Electric Super Hubs aligns with our objective of fostering a safer and more eco-friendly Britain."

