Posted: Wed 10th Nov 2021

Updated: Wed 10th Nov

Road between Bagillt and Holywell set to close for 7 days for resurfacing

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The A5026 Boot Hill is set to close for 7 days for resurfacing work from Wednesday next week.

The road will be closed during the daytime between 7am and 7pm, during the evening the A5026 will reopen but with a 10mph speed limit in place.

The road will be closed from its junction with Cross Roads and Victoria Park for the following periods:

-Wednesday 17 November 7am to 7pm

-Thursday 18 November 7am to 7pm

-Friday 19 November 7am to 7pm

-Monday 22 November 7am to 7pm

-Tuesday 23 November 7am to 7pm

-Wednesday 24 November 7am to 7pm

-Thursday 25 November 7am to 7pm

During this period overnight – 7.01pm to 6.59am – A5026 Boot Hill will return to normal two way traffic under a 10 mph speed restriction.

Flintshire Council said: “The closure will be in place to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user.”

“We would like to thank you in advance for your cooperation during these works and assure you that we will work closely with you to make sure any disruption is kept to a minimum. ”

“Should you have any queries relating to the above works please contact Flintshire’s Streetscene and Transportation on 01352 701234.”



