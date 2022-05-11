RNLI offers opportunity to gain essential skills for future lifeguards

The RNLI are offering future lifeguards the opportunity to help start their lifesaving careers by running a dedicated course to gain essential skills.

The dedicated Beach Lifeguard course will enable people aged 16 or over an opportunity to explore a career in lifesaving.

Once qualified, all applicants could take advantage of their new essential skills and apply to work for the charity as an RNLI lifeguard on Rhyl and Prestatyn beaches over the summer holidays.

The RNLI are offering the course at a discounted rate of £100 to help future lifesavers start their lifeguard career.

The Beach Lifeguard course will take place in Rhyl between 30 May – 3 June (Monday to Friday).

The dedicated course will provide training and skills to help applicants secure the Beach Lifeguard (NVBLQ) qualification, an essential skill when applying for a lifeguard role.

To take part in the Beach Lifeguard Course, all applicants must be aged 16 or over and be a competent swimmer.

All applicants will be required to prove their swimming ability by attending a pre-course fitness test on Sunday 22 May.

This will include swimming 400 meters (16 lengths of a 25m pool) in under eight minutes.

George Davies, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor explains the career development opportunities available as a result of lifeguarding:

“The skills our lifeguards gain can be a great first step towards many career paths and has already proven to be invaluable experience for those studying or training in a similar field.”

“Beach lifeguarding can be a great opportunity and a very rewarding role. You could change lives – including your own – all whilst enjoying the beach as your office.”

“The RNLI have decided to run the Beach Lifeguard course in Denbighshire to help those who would like to explore a career in lifesaving by offering the opportunity to gain the essential qualification.”

“If you can meet the fitness requirements, pass the interview and you are over school leaving age, an opportunity can be there for you to be a lifesaver.”

“We have lifeguards who have been working for the RNLI for years, both on the beach and as part of our support teams. It really is a great opportunity”

To sign up or for more information about the Beach Lifeguard course, contact George Davies on George_Davies2@rnli.org.uk or phone 07392 879791.