RNLI issues coastal safety advice ahead of sunny bank holiday weekend

The RNLI is urging those heading to the Welsh coast over the Bank Holiday weekend to follow vital safety advice as forecasters predict sunny weather across much of the UK.

Although the warm spell is expected to ease slightly into the Early May Bank Holiday, the lifesaving charity is preparing for a rise in visitor numbers at beaches and coastal areas.

Chris Cousens, RNLI Water Safety Lead for the region, said: “If you are planning a trip to the coast, we highly recommend choosing a lifeguarded beach and to swim between the red and yellow flags. Lifeguards position the flags in the safest area of the beach.

“Although the air temperature is rising, the sea temperature remains low enough to cause cold water shock. Enter the water slowly, take time to acclimatise and try to relax. We advise wearing a wetsuit and avoid swimming alone.

“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.

“Remember to check the tide times and weather conditions before heading to the beach. This week there are big tides, this increases the speed at which the tide comes in and puts the public at greater risk of being cut off.

“If you find yourself or see anyone else in difficulty, please call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Please share these messages with your family and friends, we want everyone to enjoy our beautiful coast, and to stay safe whilst doing so.”

To help people stay safe, the RNLI advises:

Choose a lifeguarded beach where possible

Swim between the red and yellow flags

Check tide times and weather forecasts before heading out

Float to Live if you get into difficulty

Call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if someone is in danger

Although we are outside of peak season, RNLI lifeboat stations across the UK and Ireland remain operational 24 hours a day, all year round. Full details on nearby lifeguarded beaches and their patrol times are available at: https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches