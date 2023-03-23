RMT calls off strike action on March 30 and April 1
Rail union RMT has called off next week’s industrial action.
Members were set to take to the picket line as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.
However following further talks between RMT and the Rail Delivery Group today, a proposal was tabled by the RDG which could lead to a resolution to resolve the current national rail dispute through a new offer.
The NEC has therefore suspended strike action scheduled for March 30 and April 1.
RMT will have further talks with the RDG with a view to securing a new offer on pay, job security and working conditions.
The dispute remains on and the union will continue to make preparations for a re-ballot when the current mandates runs out in mid-May.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News