Rise in Hawarden vehicle thefts sparks police warning
North Wales Police are reporting an uptick in thefts from vehicles in the Hawarden area.
Specifically, thieves are focusing on catalytic converters and vehicle registration plates.
The majority of these incidents, primarily involving work vans, seem to take place during the night.
Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Tom Maddocks has called on residents to remain alert and aid the police by reporting any unusual behaviour or details they may possess.
“Stay extra alert. If you observe anything, do not hesitate to get in touch with North Wales Police with any details you can provide,” PCSO Maddocks said.
In recent years, the country has seen an increasing number of catalytic converter thefts.
These components contain precious metals such as palladium, rhodium, and platinum, which can be sold for considerable sums on the black market.
In parallel, stolen registration plates frequently serve to disguise the identities of vehicles involved in additional criminal acts.
Residents of Hawarden are encouraged to alert the North Wales Police should they spot anything out of the ordinary.
