Responsible dog ownership urged at Moel Famau and Clwydian Range beauty spots

With the summer holidays fast approaching dog owners are being urged to act responsibly when visiting nearby beauty spots.

The plea, from Denbighshire County Council and the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscapes, comes following several incidents at Moel Famau.

Livestock worrying, where dogs disturb and chase sheep, is illegal and can lead to a dog being destroyed and their owners prosecuted.

With the summer holidays just days away and the weather improving, thousands of people are expected to visit the region’s beauty spots in the coming weeks – including the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley.

Visitors are also being asked to make themselves aware of what restrictions and guidelines are in place at the specific area they visit and to keep themselves and others safe – along with parking responsibly in designated areas

Councillor Alan James, Lead Member for Local Development and Planning at Denbighshire Council, said that it is a “minority of dog owners” who do not follow the rules.”

Cllr James said: “We do know that many dog owners visiting our countryside areas are respectful and do take care to keep their pets on a lead whilst enjoying the sights and I would like to thank them for making this effort.

“All dog owners who disregard the rules and let their pets harass can be prosecuted and their animal can be legally shot if caught in the act.

“This is extremely distressing to all and an outcome we really want to work to prevent.

“If you are bringing your dog to our countryside, please always plan ahead, know the land you are going to walk through, respect the countryside code and always keep your dog on a lead.”

For more information, visit the website and follow the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB on Facebook and X.