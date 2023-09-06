Residents still without water despite assurances “all supplies are now restored”

Residents of Hawarden and Ewloe faced an unwelcome déjà vu as they turned on their taps to find no water, marking the second such occurrence for many. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A burst pipe has not only disrupted the water supply but also led to a section of Liverpool Road between Ewloe and Buckley being closed off. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The reach of this disruption is clearly visualised on a map available on Welsh Water’s official website, illustrating an extensive area affected, stretching from Hawarden to Alltami and further to Connah’s Quay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a statement on Tuesday, Welsh Water said they are doing “all we can to restore supplies back to normal.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By late Tuesday night, the company confirmed on their website that all water supplies had been restored, and the repair works for the burst main would continue overnight, necessitating the continued closure of Liverpool Road. They added, “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the company’s assurances, several residents in the Wood Lane vicinity of Hawarden detailed their struggles with absent water supplies or, at best, a trickle coming from their taps. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A new message appeared on the water company website at 7.43 this morning, It said: “We are sorry you may still be experiencing no water or low/intermittent pressure, this is due to a recent burst main repair. We have a team still on site and doing all we can to restore supplies back to normal as soon as possible.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Echoing the sentiments of many, one Hawarden resident told Deeside.com they had no water on Tuesday morning and the same again today, however, it has since returned. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Providing a traffic update on Tuesday, North Wales Police stated that Liverpool Road is “likely to be shut for a few days.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A local traffic report highlighted, “Road closed due to emergency repairs on B5127 Liverpool Road both ways from the Texaco Garage to Smithy Lane. The road was closed just after 09:00 on Tuesday morning, affecting traffic flow between Ewloe Green and Padeswood.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Amidst this, Deeside.com reached out to Welsh Water seeking insights on the pipe burst and the subsequent road closure on Tuesday. However, at the time of publishing, they have yet to respond. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

