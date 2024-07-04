Researchers and Writers Invited to Apply for Unique Scholarship at Gladstone’s Library

Applications are now open for 20 scholarships at Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden, North Wales. Successful applicants will spend up to two weeks at the Library in 2025, which offers 26 bedrooms, three silent reading rooms, thousands of books and archival collections, and an on-site restaurant.

The Rev’d Dr. Andrea Russell, Warden of the Library, said: “We are very proud to be able to offer scholars this breathing space. Gladstone’s Library is a destination for students from all walks of life, so we see firsthand how valuable it is to be able to undertake concentrated study in a space built to enable research and writing. These scholarships are supported by very kind donors, and it is a joy to see the impact they have on the recipients. It’s often the highlight of my week to meet a scholar and learn about their projects over a cup of tea.”

This year, a new scholarship has been added to the list. The Sara Richards and Joseph Boughey Scholarship, inaugurated in memory of Sara Richards, a great supporter of Gladstone’s Library, is supported by her husband Joseph. It focuses on research into the past, present, and future of libraries, reading, and archives, with particular reference to material aspects such as collections or library buildings.

Joseph Boughey said: “My late wife Sara and I both felt that libraries contributed massively to our education throughout our lives, and we viewed with dismay the closure of public libraries and declining public interest in libraries. They continue to form a foundation for scholarly research and writing, and I hope that this new scholarship will help to encourage scholarly enquiry into the important role that libraries have and will play in fostering a more informed and educated society.”

In addition, the Miranda Kaufmann Black British History Scholarship has returned following a successful roll-out last year. This scholarship supports research into the histories of people of African and/or Caribbean origin or descent in the United Kingdom, making connections between the local and global aspects of British History. This scholarship is available exclusively for people who are United Kingdom Minority Ethnic/Global Majority Heritage.

Miranda Kaufmann, author of Black Tudors, said: “I’m delighted to continue sponsoring the ongoing Black British History Scholarship at Gladstone’s Library. Last year’s scholar, Dr. Estherine Adams, uncovered fascinating unknown stories about Guyana from the archive, and has subsequently won a prize for her work, started at the Library. I can’t wait to see what emerges in 2024!”

The Library team would like to highlight the following scholarships in particular:

The Gladstone Scholarship : For scholars from Bulgaria or Armenia, or of Bulgarian or Armenian heritage. One-week scholarship.

: For scholars from Bulgaria or Armenia, or of Bulgarian or Armenian heritage. One-week scholarship. The Canon Symonds Memorial Scholarship : For those studying in the fields of Christian Liturgy, Biblical Studies, or Church History. One-week scholarship.

: For those studying in the fields of Christian Liturgy, Biblical Studies, or Church History. One-week scholarship. The Revd Canon Dr. Stewart Lawton Memorial Scholarship: Awarded for research into one of the following areas: The Liberal Catholic Tradition in Anglicanism; the Interaction of Science and Religion; or European Philosophical Theology. One-week scholarship.

The full application criteria and the application form are available on www.gladstoneslibrary.org. Submissions must be sent before 11:45pm BST on July 31.