Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 24th Nov 2022

Updated: Thu 24th Nov

Reports of a collision on the A55 near Chester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Update: Latest traffic report states – “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A55 Westbound at J40 A51 Tarvin Road (Vicars Cross Interchange). Congestion to The M53 J11 (M56 interchange). Detour in operation – Via the exit and entry slips.”

North West Motorway Police has said, “We have and diversion in place at the A51 junction known as an “up & over” where traffic is diverted via the exit and try slip roads. Delays currently back to the M53.”

Earlier report: Traffic is building round the Vicars Cross Interchange in Chester following a collision

The incident has happened on the  North Wales bound side, Police have warned drivers to expect delays.

There are around two miles of stationary traffic back towards Hoole.

North West Motorway Police said: “Patrols are attending reports of an RTC on the A55 (Wales bound) near to the A51 (Vicars Cross) area. Delays possible if this is your route this morning.”

A local traffic report states: “Slow traffic and restrictions due to crash on A55 Westbound at J40 A51 Tarvin Road (Vicars Cross Interchange).”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Ofgem hikes price cap to £4,279 but its “almost totally meaningless” says Martin Lewis
  • North Wales nominees in the British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards celebrated
  • Royal Mail workers will strike over Black Friday shopping period after union leaders reject ‘best and final offer’


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Ofgem hikes price cap to £4,279 but its “almost totally meaningless” says Martin Lewis

    News

    North Wales nominees in the British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards celebrated

    News

    Royal Mail workers will strike over Black Friday shopping period after union leaders reject ‘best and final offer’

    News

    Plans for Traveller site beside Gladstone Way refused due to it being in ‘open countryside’

    News

    Don’t bin your garden waste stickers, you will need them next year, says council

    News

    Councillors in Flintshire want assurances over new renting law in Wales

    News

    Supreme Court ruling on Scottish referendum exposes ‘fundamentally undemocratic nature of Westminster rule’, says Plaid Cymru

    News

    Pensioners start to receive up to £600 to help with energy bills

    News

    Met Office yellow warning for wind and rain in Flintshire on Thursday

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn