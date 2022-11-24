Reports of a collision on the A55 near Chester

Listen to this article

Update: Latest traffic report states – “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A55 Westbound at J40 A51 Tarvin Road (Vicars Cross Interchange). Congestion to The M53 J11 (M56 interchange). Detour in operation – Via the exit and entry slips.”

North West Motorway Police has said, “We have and diversion in place at the A51 junction known as an “up & over” where traffic is diverted via the exit and try slip roads. Delays currently back to the M53.”

Earlier report: Traffic is building round the Vicars Cross Interchange in Chester following a collision

The incident has happened on the North Wales bound side, Police have warned drivers to expect delays.

There are around two miles of stationary traffic back towards Hoole.

North West Motorway Police said: “Patrols are attending reports of an RTC on the A55 (Wales bound) near to the A51 (Vicars Cross) area. Delays possible if this is your route this morning.”

A local traffic report states: “Slow traffic and restrictions due to crash on A55 Westbound at J40 A51 Tarvin Road (Vicars Cross Interchange).”

Patrols are attending reports of an RTC on the A55 (Wales bound) near to the A51 (Vicars Cross) area. Delays possible if this is your route this morning. pic.twitter.com/DekARs91TT — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) November 24, 2022

Latest News