Posted: Fri 9th Jul 2021

Updated: Fri 9th Jul

Reports of a collision in Northop causing some congestion

There are reports of congestion around Northop following a collision.

Traffic is queuing along the A5119 Northop Road following the collision which was first reports at 8.10am.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A5119 Northop Road near B5126 Connah’s Quay Road.”

There were reports of another collision on A5119 Northop Road at Maes Hyfryd but this is now clear.

 



