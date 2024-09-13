Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 13th Sep 2024

Ready for a challenge? Become a Coastguard Rescue Officer in Flint!

The Flint Coastguard Rescue Team is looking for volunteers to join their ranks offering locals a rewarding opportunity to support their community and help save lives.

As part of HM Coastguard, the UK’s 999 maritime and coastal emergency service, the role involves responding to a wide range of incidents, including mud rescues, cliff rescues, and searches for missing persons.

Volunteers, known as Coastguard Rescue Officers, are critical in assisting with emergency operations along the coast.

Their duties include rescuing people trapped on cliffs, in water, or stuck in mud, and providing support during flooding and other emergencies.

They also help monitor pollution and hazards, such as cliff erosion, and engage with the public to raise awareness of coastal safety.

Speaking about the role, a spokesperson for the Flint Coastguard said, “Volunteering with us is a chance to give back to your community and make a real difference.

Whether you’re rescuing someone in danger or educating the public about safety at sea, you’ll play a vital part in protecting lives along the coast.”

While the position is unpaid, volunteers can claim expenses for their time and receive all the necessary equipment and training.

Training covers a range of essential skills, including first aid, water rescue, map reading, and search techniques, with additional specialised training for local conditions, such as rope or mud rescues.

Applicants must be available for callouts at any time, day or night, and be prepared to work in potentially hazardous conditions for extended periods.

However, volunteers can balance the role with full-time jobs, provided they have their employer’s consent to respond to emergencies during work hours.

If you’re interested in volunteering, applications are open until 4th October 2024.

For more information and to apply, visit HM Coastguard’s official site.

 

