Posted: Tue 30th Jul 2024

RCN demands immediate pay action for NHS Wales Nurses

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Wales is calling for an immediate response from the Welsh Government following the UK Chancellor’s recent announcement of a 5.5% pay award for nursing staff in England.

Nicky Hughes, RCN Wales Associate Director of Nursing (Employment Relations), emphasised the critical role of nurses, stating:

“Nurses are the backbone of NHS Wales, tirelessly dedicating themselves to the care and well-being of patients.”

“Nursing staff in Wales deserve the same prompt action and recognition on pay as their colleagues in England.”

“They should not have to wait any longer for the pay award that they should have received in April of this year.”

Hughes highlighted the dedication and resilience of the nursing workforce, who continue to deliver skilled and compassionate care despite long hours and emotional strain.

She stressed that the respect for nursing staff and the quality of patient care should not be sidelined.

“As a devolved nation, the Welsh Government can decide to go above the recommendations of the independent pay review body (PRB) for nursing staff in Wales, which would go some way towards the pay restoration they committed to in last year’s pay award,” Hughes added.

RCN Wales insists that any pay award for NHS Wales staff must be fully implemented and backdated to April 2024.

The organisation calls on Eluned Morgan, as the future First Minister, to demonstrate leadership and commitment to nursing in Wales.

Rachel Reeves, in an address to Parliament on Monday afternoon (29 July), confirmed her acceptance of the recommendations from pay review bodies (PRBs) for health and education for 2024-25.

For staff on NHS Agenda for Change contracts, this means a 5.5% pay rise, according to a treasury spokesperson.

This figure is substantially higher than the 2% the government initially expected.

 

