RAF Valley Coronation flypast in ‘salute to North Wales’ timings released

RAF Valley say they are planning to “bring a taste of the London Coronation festivities and Flypast Salute to our friends and neighbours closer to home”. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Four Texan T Mk 1 aircraft of 72(F) Squadron will be taking part in the Buckingham Palace flypast as they salute

His Majesty The King who is the Honorary Air Commodore for RAF Valley. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wing Commander Chris Ball, Officer Commanding 72(F) Squadron will be leading the RAF Valley flying contingent. He said, “All of us taking part in the flypast over London and Buckingham Palace are conscious that this is a huge privilege and as we make our progress back to RAF Valley, we were very keen to also share the experience with as many locations as we can en-route, so the aircraft will remain in formation throughout. It is also our way of saying thank you to those in North Wales and the wider region who support us and all we do here at RAF Valley”. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anticipated timings for the return flypast are below, but as always, everything will be very much dependent on the weather tomorrow. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All being well, the aircraft will overfly Wrexham AFC football stadium at 4:39PM local time to “salute the Club on their recent promotion to the football league”, they will then overfly Chester Racecourse and Cathedral – and head up the Mersey estuary passing the Liver Building and then cross over the Wirral to hug the coast over Prestatyn, Rhyl, Colwyn Bay and then Llandudno. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The aircraft will then head out to Douglas Isle of Mani to overfly the war memorial and then return to Valley over Holyhead. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

