RAF Sealand: Work begins on Bellway’s Summers Bridge 185 house development
Housebuilder Bellway has started construction on its Summers Bridge development in Deeside.
The site, which is being built on the former RAF Sealand airfield, will offer 185 new homes, 10 per cent of which are said to be ‘affordable.’
The development will include a selection of three-bedroom semi-detached homes and three- and four-bedroom detached houses from Bellway’s ‘Artisan Collection.’
Bellway says houses at Summers Bridge start at £229,995, however, the housebuilder is providing a mortgage contribution of up to £12,000, with a monthly payment of £1,000 towards the mortgage for a year.
The incentive is applicable to those who reserve a selected plot before 31 March 2023.
The company is also offering Help to Buy Wales on select plots, with the price cap increasing from £250,000 to £300,000 from 1 April 2023.
Jenny Bell, sales director at Bellway, has said that Summers Bridge is a great development for first-time buyers, families and those looking to downsize.
The first occupancy is planned for the summer, and there will be two show homes and one view home at Summers Bridge.
Properties at Summers Bridge are currently being sold from Bellway’s Fern Meadow development in Llay, and interested homebuyers are encouraged to contact the company for further information.
