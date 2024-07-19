Queensferry Sports transformed by regeneration grant

A long-standing Queensferry business has been given a new lease on life thanks to a partnership between Flintshire County Council and the UK Government.

Since September 2023, the Council’s regeneration team has been handing out grants to eligible businesses after being awarded £400,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Eligible businesses have been invited to apply for grants up to £50,000 to cover up to 70% of the costs of property improvements.

Queensferry Sports in Station Road has recently been transformed thanks to a grant.

Councillor David Healey, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, highlighted the importance of investment in Flintshire town centre properties.

He said: “It is vital that we support local businesses, particularly those trying to futureproof town centre properties and businesses, like this one in Queensferry. We need to regenerate sustainable town centre economies in Flintshire for future generations.”

A family-owned property since 1905, Queensferry Sports has operated from 18 Station Road for the last 50 years. As a family business they strive to maintain a physical shop in a world of online retail which can serve the local community.

However, over years, the building had deteriorated and needed both repair and bringing up to modern retail standards. Renovation work supported by the grant and completed by local tradespeople included repairing and replacing facia boards and ceiling tiles, installation of more efficient lighting, and painting of the shop frontage.

The most visible improvement to the building is the installation of new signage to the front of the shop. Where the old sign had rotted and fallen away, the shop now has a more modern and resilient frontage.

Owner of the building and Queensferry Sports, Gary Owen, said: “The improvement grant has facilitated repairs and renewal of the shopfront and internal modernisation. Visually we are extremely pleased with the store both outside and in. We have received many compliments. Our retail store is celebrating 50 years trading, and this will set us on our way for 100 years.”