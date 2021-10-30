Queensferry Jobs Fair: Tim Hortons, Moneypenny, Westbridge Furniture and Toyota amongst host of employers attending

A jobs fair will be held next month at Ty Calon, a new multi-million-pound facility built within the grounds of the former John Summers High School in Queensferry.

It follows the success of a jobs fair at Broughton Retail Park earlier this month which saw over 600 people attend.

The jobs fair is organised by Communities for Work in collaboration with Jobcentre Plus and Careers Wales.

Employers currently signed up are as follows, with more signing up all the time:

• 2 Sisters Food Group

• A M Services Group

• Culina (Great Bear Distribution)

• Flintshire C.C Social Care

• Flintshire Well Fed

• Kickstart

• KK Fine Foods

• Moneypenny

• Morrisons/Farmers Boy

• New Directions

• Newydd Catering & Cleaning

• SGC Security Services

• Springboard

• Tim Hortons

• Toyota

• Westbridge Furniture

Communities for Work will be on hand to offer general support for anyone wanting to get back into work and sign up to the programme.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Councillor Derek Butler, said:

“Events which have been held in previous years have always been a huge success, with many local residents being successful in securing employment.

“I would encourage any person seeking employment to come along and see what is on offer and also take advantage of the help and advice on offer from Communities for Work Jobcentre Plus and Careers Wales.”

If you would like any further information regarding the Communities For Work programme in Flintshire please contact nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk or Janiene.davies@flintshire.gov. uk.