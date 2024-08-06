Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Aug 2024

Queensferry gas pipe upgrade work completed on schedule

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Work to upgrade part of the gas network in Queensferry has finished on time, Wales and West Utilities has confirmed.

The utility company began upgrading gas pipes in the Station Road area of the town in June.

Throughout the project, the gas emergency and pipeline service worked closely with Flintshire County Council to ensure smooth planning and execution, with traffic management measures in place to minimise disruption.

The upgrade was essential to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply for local homes and businesses, ensuring the community remains warm for generations to come.

Adam Smith, who managed the upgrade work for Wales and West Utilities, expressed his gratitude to the community, saying, “We are pleased to finish this work on time and would like to thank the local community for bearing with us as we carried out this work.”

He further highlighted the importance of the gas network in daily life, stating, “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Queensferry. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner, or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe, reliable, and there when you need it.”

Adam also emphasised the forward-thinking aspect of the project: “This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Eluned Morgan pledge to ‘restore public trust’ as she becomes Wales’ new first minister
  • Eluned Morgan: Senedd set to appoint new First Minister on Today
  • Hobbycraft Chester to offer FREE workshops in celebration of completed in-store renovation

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Eluned Morgan pledge to ‘restore public trust’ as she becomes Wales’ new first minister

    News

    Eluned Morgan: Senedd set to appoint new First Minister on Today

    News

    Hobbycraft Chester to offer FREE workshops in celebration of completed in-store renovation

    News

    Transport for Wales is offering unlimited off-peak rail travel passes this summer

    News

    Strong performances from Deestriders athletes over past week

    News

    Celebrate Voel Coaches’ 75th anniversary with a night of noughties pop!

    News

    Holywell man among two charged following Bristol disorder

    News

    Green light for Penyffordd cyclist and skater ‘pump track’

    News

    Family donate £10,000 to Countess of Chester Charity as they mark 10 years of fundraising

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn