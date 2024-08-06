Queensferry gas pipe upgrade work completed on schedule

Work to upgrade part of the gas network in Queensferry has finished on time, Wales and West Utilities has confirmed.

The utility company began upgrading gas pipes in the Station Road area of the town in June.

Throughout the project, the gas emergency and pipeline service worked closely with Flintshire County Council to ensure smooth planning and execution, with traffic management measures in place to minimise disruption.

The upgrade was essential to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply for local homes and businesses, ensuring the community remains warm for generations to come.

Adam Smith, who managed the upgrade work for Wales and West Utilities, expressed his gratitude to the community, saying, “We are pleased to finish this work on time and would like to thank the local community for bearing with us as we carried out this work.”

He further highlighted the importance of the gas network in daily life, stating, “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Queensferry. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner, or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe, reliable, and there when you need it.”

Adam also emphasised the forward-thinking aspect of the project: “This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”