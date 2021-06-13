Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 13th Jun 2021

Updated: Sun 13th Jun

Pupils at three Flintshire High Schools told to self isolate following positive coronavirus cases

Pupils at three Flintshire High Schools have been told to self isolate on Monday following positive coronavirus cases.

A Covid case has been identified amongst Hawarden High School Year 9’s, close contacts of the pupil have been told to self-isolate.

Headteacher Mr Simon Budgen posted an update of social media on Sunday, he said:

“Unfortunately, we have received notification of a positive Covid case in Year 9 this morning.”

“We have been able to identify close contacts and all of those families have been emailed a letter informing them of the need to self-isolate. ”

“All other pupils can attend school tomorrow.”

“This includes all of those pupils in Year 9 who have not received an email informing them of the need to SI (self isolate).

Pupils in Year 8 of Flint High have been asked to self isolate on Monday after a positive case was identified there.

In a Tweet on Sunday evening, Headteacher Mr Jim Connelly said: “Year 8 have to self isolate tomorrow. We will update all platforms and contact individuals affected once we investigate contacts.”

A third Flintshire High School has also told pupils to self isolate on Monday.

Alun School in Mold has received notification of a positive case in Year 7.

“Pupils in 7DH and any pupils who travelled on the ZS06 Pantymwyn bus on Fri will need to self isolate.” The school Tweeted on Sunday evening.

Adding, “An email with information about self isolation will follow. Please can students check their school email accounts.”



