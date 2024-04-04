Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 4th Apr 2024

Public urged to report illegal off-road bikers seen around Dock Road and Hawarden Bridge

In response to increasing reports of off-road bikes being used recklessly in the Deeside area, particularly around Dock Road, the old power station site, and the Hawarden railway bridge, local police are stepping up patrols.

The move, aimed at curbing a growing public safety concern, comes amid rising complaints from residents about the noise and danger posed by these bikes.

Sgt Dave Smith of Flintshire North police highlighted the risks involved, stating, “Off-road bikes are a blight on our roads and public spaces.”

“Riders are putting themselves and members of the community at risk of serious harm.”

He emphasised that the bikes are only legal on private lands with explicit permission from the landowners, a condition not met in the reported areas, including the old power station site and land owned by Flintshire County Council.

Sgt Smith said: “If you have any information to help us identify those riding off-road bikes in the Flintshire area, please report on 101 or on our website. This is a community issue, and we need to work together to make our area safer. Thank you.”

