Public tip off leads to recovery of stolen Flintshire church cashbox

South Flintshire Police have provided an update on their investigation into the recent burglary at St Mary’s Church in Treuddyn.

Following a public appeal, a stolen cash box has been recovered and is now undergoing forensic testing.

The breakthrough came after a member of the public provided crucial information leading to its discovery.

The alleged theft took place on the night of July 23rd, when offenders broke into the church and stole a collection box containing donations.

They also attempted to steal another collection box, causing significant damage but ultimately failing to remove it.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire Police expressed gratitude for the community’s assistance: “We have had a number of names put forward for those responsible for the burglary. If it was you, expect a knock at your door and a ride in a police car very soon.”

“Once again, thank you to the members of our communities who continue to read our appeals and get in touch. Your assistance is very much appreciated and extremely valuable.”